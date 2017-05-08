Samsung Galaxy S8 Active appears in User Agent String

Last month, we came to know that Samsung is reportedly planning to come up with a rugged version of the Galaxy S8. The upcoming Galaxy S8 Active, codenamed as Cruiser, is said to be an AT&T exclusive. The device was spotted with the model number SM-G892A.

Now, the smartphone has made an appearance on User Agent String, which indicates that it won't be long before Samsung makes an official announcement. Unfortunately, the only information we have found out from it is that the Galaxy S8 Active will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. None of the other features and specifications has been mentioned.

Also Read:Nubia launches M2 Lite in India; exclusive to Amazon

Previous speculations had suggested that the Galaxy S8 Active is going to be an MIL-STD-810G compliant device. It is also said to be certified by IP68.

If we talk about the Galaxy S7 Active, it has the same specs lineup as the regular version except for the battery size. The Galaxy S7 came with a 3000mAh battery, while the former packs a large 4000mAh battery inside. So presumably, the Galaxy S8 Active might ship with a bigger battery than the regular Galaxy S8.

Coming to the design aspect, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to feature physical buttons on its front since all the Active variants have them. We might as well as see the device in different color variants.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active SM-G892A seen in User Agent String https://t.co/tR0vaoglEw

Netflix says part of S8 fam https://t.co/SaYXJGNLQd pic.twitter.com/uIjqnisGSR — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 4, 2017

Rest of the specs will remain unchanged in the Galaxy S8 Active, which means that it will sport a 5.8-inch quad HD display with the resolution of 1440×2960 pixels.

It will feature 4GB of RAM bundled with a Snapdragon 835 chipset. The storage will be taken care of by 64GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, the device will be boasting a 12MP primary shooter along with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Considering the past launching patterns of Samsung, the Galaxy S8 could be unveiled in June.

Via