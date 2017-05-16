Samsung Galaxy S8 Active gets WiFi certification: Launch imminent

We all know that Samsung is going to launch an Active variant of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. This variant is expected to sport a rugged look and it will provide better protection against unintentional drops. So the device has just received WiFi certification, which suggests that it won't be long before Samsung makes an official announcement.

The device was bearing the code number SM-G892A. We also know that the Galaxy S8 Active will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat on board. However, apart from that, the listing has not shed any lights on rest of its features and specifications. If you remember, last week the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active had made an appearance on User Agent String.

Also Read: Samsung Z4 with Tizen OS 3.0 launched in India

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy S8 Active is going to be an MIL-STD-810G compliant device. It is also said to be certified by IP68.

If we take a look at the Galaxy S7 Active, it has the same specs lineup as the regular version except for the battery size. The Galaxy S7 came with a 3000mAh battery, while the former packs a large 4000mAh battery inside.

So presumably, the Galaxy S8 Active will have a bigger battery than the regular Galaxy S8. Design-wise, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to feature physical buttons on its front since all the Active variants have them. We might as well as see the device in different color variants.

Also Read: New Huawei smartphone with 4000mAh battery gets listed on official website

Rest of its specs will remain the same as that of the Galaxy S8, which means that it will flaunt a 5.8-inch quad HD display with the resolution of 1440×2960 pixels.

It will feature 4GB of RAM bundled with a Snapdragon 835 chipset. There will be 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Talking about optics, the device will be boasting a 12MP rear-facing camera as well as a 5MP selfie shooter.

If we consider the past patterns of Samsung, the Galaxy S8 Active variant is expected to get unveiled in the next month. The device is also said to be an AT&T exclusive.

Via