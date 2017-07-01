Samsung Galaxy S8 Active receives FCC certification; launch imminent

Samsung usually launches the rugged variant of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. Going by the trend, we are expecting to see the Galaxy S8 Active anytime now.

We have already seen the Galaxy S8 Active appearing on various benchmarks like Geekbench and GFXBench. Now, the device has received the certification from FCC (Federal Communications Commission). This clearly means that its launch is not far. While the FCC documentation doesn't give out much information, it has a diagram of the device showing the design aspect.

As you can see from the image, the corners of the Galaxy S8 Active are rounded for better protection. The device also comes with a sturdy build. Moreover, it is carrying the AT&T logo at the bottom, which means that the Galaxy S8 Active will be an AT&T exclusive. Other than that, the FCC documentation hasn't revealed much.

However, going by the benchmark listings, the rugged variant is said to sport a 5.4-inch display with an unusual screen resolution of 2008×1080 pixels. There is no clarity on why the device is listed to flaunt the unique resolution, but benchmark listings sometimes display wrong information.

When it comes to the innards, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is likely to be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is said to be paired with Adreno 540 graphics and 4GB RAM.

The storage capacity under its hood is believed to be 64GB of which only 53GB will be available to the users. The rugged variant of Galaxy S8 is tipped to feature a 12MP main snapper at its rear but there is no information on the front-facing camera.

As for the software, the device might run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box topped with the company's TouchWiz UI.