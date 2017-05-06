Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked by Netflix

Samsung is known for launching different variants of its flagship smartphones. With the release of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship smartphones, the next thing that is rumored is the rugged variant of the same likely dubbed Galaxy S8 Active.

The first set of information of the alleged smartphone has been found but in a place that you will never expect it to come from. The Galaxy S8 Active with the codename Cruiser was found on the video streaming service Netflix. The service confirms that the Galaxy S8 Active will have the model number SM-G892A.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy S8 itself has the IP68 rating that makes it survive under 1.5 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The yesteryear model Galaxy S7 Active too came with the similar rating. The addition feature on the Galaxy S7 active was the MIL-STD-810G. Eventually, the same military standard build is expected to be included in the S8 Active too.

It remains to be unclear if the upcoming Galaxy S8 Active might arrive with hardware keys at the front as Samsung introduced the concept of Infinity Display with the recent flagship smartphone duo. At the front, the Galaxy S8 doesn't feature any physical keys including the home button, hence the confusion exists on the Galaxy S8 Active. However, the Active variant will need the buttons to make sure the touch screen and water don't mix.

The user agent reveals just the existence of the Galaxy S8 Active and that the phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, which is known. We need to wait for more details regarding this smartphone to surface online.

