Samsung Galaxy S8 Active spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has been spotted on Geekbench scoring 1842 in single core test and 6394 in multi-core test. The device with model number SM-G892A was spotted earlier today on Geekbench's website.

The Geekbench listing reveals several details about the device including an on-board presence of Snapdragon 835 and Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

Galaxy S8 Active is the prodigal child of Samsung that will reportedly sport a rugged body and will be able to withstand physical stress. Although Samsung has been manufacturing flagships that can survive under water, Galaxy S8 active will take smartphone durability to the next level. It can be safely assumed that S8 active is nearing its release now that it is undergoing testing.

There is immense application for smartphones that can survive under physically challenging situations. If launched S8 Active will certainly find space in the pockets of outdoor enthusiasts such as mountaineers and hikers as well as army personnel.

Galaxy S8 Active is behind Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi 6 according to Geekbench listing. It scored equally with HTC U11 and Galaxy S8+ and was ahead of Sony Xperia XZ Premium. All the above mentioned smartphones house Qualcomm's latest SoC.

Majority of millennial enthusiastically seeking outdoor adventure as their hobby S8 Active has a lot of prospect. Moreover, not a lot of smartphone manufacturers are looking for prospects in the field of durable smartphones. With Samsung leading the way it can be expected that other smartphone manufacturers will tread the path if the market for such devices shows promise.