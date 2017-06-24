Samsung Galaxy S8 Active visits GFXBench showing key specs

Samsung is known for launching the rugged variant of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones every year. Going by the trend, this year, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 Active anytime soon.

We have already seen the Galaxy S8 Active appearing on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealing its key specifications. Now, we have another benchmark listing of the Galaxy S8 Active that sheds more light on what we can expect the rugged variant to bring to the table and it is the GFXBench this time.

The benchmark listing shows that the alleged Galaxy S8 Active might flaunt a 5.4-inch display with an odd screen resolution of 2008x1080 pixels. There is no clarity on why the device is listed to flaunt the unique resolution, but the GFXBench listings often display wrong display size and specs.

When it comes to the innards, the benchmark listing shows that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active might run on the powerful octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is said to be paired with Adreno 540 graphics and 4GB RAM. The storage capacity under its hood is believed to be 64GB of which only 53GB will be available to the users.

The rugged variant of Galaxy S8 is listed to feature a 12MP main snapper at its rear and there is no information on the front facer. The device might run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box topped with the company's TouchWiz UI.

Until now, we haven't come across any official information from Samsung regarding the Galaxy S8 Active. We need to wait for the same to know more details.