Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ new color leaked: Coral Blue

Earlier we reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 would come in Orchid Grey, Black Sky, Arctic Silver, color variants. However, according to a new report, it looks like the upcoming Samsung flagship will have yet another color.

The new hue that Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be coming in will be blue. Reports indicate the this will dubbed as Coral Blue which had in fact been featured with the now-deceased Galaxy Note 7. A new leaked photo of the Galaxy S8 andGalaxy S8+ in blue has appeared with the wallpaper of both phones reflecting their color. This is the style that we have seen on Samsung's earlier press renders.

The source also suggests that Samsung is preparing to launch a Violet and a Gold variant of the smartphones. On the other hand, while analyzing the image it looked real to us. How, well when you look at the front you can see the black frame and it is the same for the other Galaxy S8 press renders and phone design.

In any case, now that this leak has appeared, it seems as though the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ blue color is somewhat confirmed. Nevertheless, we will know for details when further press shots are released.

