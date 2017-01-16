Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 8 to have highest-level of water resistance

Water resistant smartphones are nothing new as have seen such phones since the past few years. However, Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 edge upped the ante with the IP68 certification that enables the flagship phones to survive under up to five feet underwater for around 30 minutes.

It was Sony that initially made waterproof flagships, but it doesn't match the sales and market share of the Samsung's Galaxy S lineup.

2016 was great for smartphones as Apple came up with water resistant iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which is the first attempt of Apple in launching phones with waterproof certification. The iPhones with IP67 certification can last up to three feet underwater letting you use the phones in the shower, rain, etc.

While this was the case until 2016, this year will be even better for smartphones. We say this as Apple and Samsung are expected to launch flagships with better water resistance.

As per The Investor, Apple is likely to launch a special edition iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED screen. The regular models are said to come with the IP68 certification. The Galaxy S8 is said to feature the same level of waterproofing as the yesteryear flagship models. The report also states that waterproof nature will be brought to the other smartphones such as the J lineup that is a best seller and the Galaxy A lineup as well.

LG showcased the Xcalibur, a mid-range smartphone with IP68 at the CES 2017 early this month. Also, the flagship LG G6 that is speculated to be launched at the MWC 2017 is also believed to be waterproof.

Going by the report, Apple and Samsung are rumored to use waterproof tapes on their smartphones that will protect the devices and make it easy to repair than using adhesives.