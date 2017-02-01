Samsung Galaxy S8 alleged to use a 3,250mAh battery

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is just a few weeks ahead and some of the biggest launches of this year will happen at the tech event. While the Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones right now, it will not be seeing the light of the day until March 29, claim the existing reports.

Lately, we have come across several leaks and speculations tipping the specs of the Galaxy S8, As per a recent report from South Korea, the Galaxy S8 is rumored to feature a 3,250mAh battery and the larger variant, S8 Plus is speculated to employ a 3,750mAh battery.

If you don't remember, Twitter-based leakster Evan Blass tipped at the use of a 3,000mAh battery for the Galaxy S8 and a juicier 3,500mAh battery for the Galaxy S8 Plus.

The recent report claims that a Samsung battery supplier revealed the information and that the final capacity can be modified anytime Samsung requests for the same. Until the device is actually launched, we need to take this information with a grain of salt. But, a 3,250mAh battery makes sense for the Galaxy S8 as it will be a little larger than the battery capacity of the Galaxy S7 and still pave way for a slim design.

Yesterday, we came across a report that the Samsung Galaxy S8 might come with a pair of new wireless noise canceling headphones. These headphones are said to be launched in numerous color variants, except white and carry a price tag of €130 (approx. Rs. 9,500).

