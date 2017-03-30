Samsung Galaxy S8 becomes the first smartphone to get Bluetooth 5.0

Well, Samsung had to come up with something "extravagant" after what happened last year with the Galaxy Note 7. While expectations were high, the company might have just redeemed itself.

Yesterday with the launch of the company's new flagships the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the company has surely introduced an amazing product with some major upgrades over the last one. We have already covered some bits talking about what the new smartphones offer in our previous report, but here's another one highlighting one key feature of the smartphone that we have not talked about earlier.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched: Features, Specifications and more

Interestingly, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ features a new Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. And why is this so important? The new connectivity option is a big upgrade over its predecessor the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge which came with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Further, it is something to be excited about because the new Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is expected to offer significant gains in speed, support, range, and music quality. According to reports, the new version of Bluetooth seemingly offers twice the speed and four times the range.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been launched: A threat to the high-end smartphones

As it seems Samsung has done a good job, but hold on there's more. According to a leaked document which was spotted by PhanAndroid, the new Galaxy S8 and S8+ can also stream audio wirelessly to two Bluetooth speakers or headphones simultaneously. Moreover, the smartphones will allow users to control volume independently on both the Bluetooth headphones separately for comfortable listening.

So what do you think about this feature? Will it be helpful and will it enhance the user experience?Do let us know in the comments.