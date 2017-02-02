Samsung Galaxy S8 camera will miss out on Sony's IMX204 sensor

New reports about the Samsung Galaxy S8 have surfaced and it indicates that the camera might be different in the upcoming flagship.

While earlier rumors and leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S8 could come with Sony's IMX204 CMOS sensor, but according to theandroidsoul, the new smartphone won't be getting Sony's sensor instead the report says that the sensors are being produced for a different device.

Well if you are to believe this rumor then the IMX204 won't be used to capture images through Galaxy S8's camera. However, this could also mean another thing. Samsung could work with Sony to develop another custom camera module other than IMX204 for its new smartphone.

However, we are hoping that whatever Sony and Samsung will develop and make use of on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, it will be the industry best from the company. Samsung has to fulfill a lot of gaps and expectations with its Galaxy S8.