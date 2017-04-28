Samsung Galaxy S8 with clear glass back looks stunning: Watch the video tutorial

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are one of the best Android flagship smartphones available right now. These smartphones stand out from the rest with an elegant design, Infinity Display, Bixby voice assistant, and more.

Soon after the announcement of these smartphones, many have come up with the teardowns and drop test videos of the Galaxy S8 to show how durable the smartphone is. Now, JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has released a video of how to make the Galaxy S8 back panel clear so that the smartphone's innards are exposed at just a glance.

The highlight is that this process is quite simple. It is done by using a solvent and clear glue in just a couple of hours. There is a color coat at the rear of the Galaxy S8 on comparing it with the previous flagship smartphones - Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6. There is a sticker kind of coloring at the rear of the previous flagships from Samsung. The color coat on the Galaxy S8 cannot be just scratched off and needs a solvent to be removed.

The steps shown in the video tutorial are given here, but keep in mind that removing the glass panel on the phone will void the warranties that came with it.