Samsung Galaxy S8 with clear glass back looks stunning: Watch the video tutorial

Galaxy S8 with clear back looks great.

By:

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are one of the best Android flagship smartphones available right now. These smartphones stand out from the rest with an elegant design, Infinity Display, Bixby voice assistant, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with clear glass back looks stunning

Soon after the announcement of these smartphones, many have come up with the teardowns and drop test videos of the Galaxy S8 to show how durable the smartphone is. Now, JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has released a video of how to make the Galaxy S8 back panel clear so that the smartphone's innards are exposed at just a glance.

The highlight is that this process is quite simple. It is done by using a solvent and clear glue in just a couple of hours. There is a color coat at the rear of the Galaxy S8 on comparing it with the previous flagship smartphones - Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S6. There is a sticker kind of coloring at the rear of the previous flagships from Samsung. The color coat on the Galaxy S8 cannot be just scratched off and needs a solvent to be removed.

The steps shown in the video tutorial are given here, but keep in mind that removing the glass panel on the phone will void the warranties that came with it.

Remove the glass panel

In the video, you can see that the first step is to remove the Galaxy S8's glass panel using heat and a thin metal tool ensuring that the glass doesn't break.

Pop off the camera frame

After removing the glass panel at the rear, the next step is to pop off the camera frame as well as the fingerprint scanner that are glued tightly. Then, you need to spray the solvent on the rear panel and wait till the color removes.

Peel off the layer

There is a slightly clouded lamination layer at the rear panel of the Galaxy S8 that has to be peeled off with not much effort. After cleaning the back panel, the next step is to take out the wireless charging module to expose all the innards.

A clear glass back Galaxy S8

The final outcome is a fully functional clear glass back Galaxy S8. This clear back smartphone will no longer be waterproof and will not support wireless charging too.

Check out the tutorial

Here is the complete video tutorial.

