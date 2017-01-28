These Samsung Galaxy S8 concepts look absolutely stunning

Rumors are rife about the upcoming Samsung flagship - Galaxy S8 and the smartphone is speculated to be launched in March with a release date set for April. Meanwhile, here is a chance for the Samsung fans to rejoice with the new concept renders of the Galaxy S8 created based on the details revealed by the multiple leaks that emerged online lately.

The concepts were designed by Lee Kingway, a graphics designer and were shared on Weibo. In fact, these concepts can be said to be the closest ones showing how the Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling might look like. Though these are concepts, the designer has created them with close guards on the leaked photos and images.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 edge testing begins

The Samsung Galaxy S8 concept shows ultra-narrow bezels at both the top and bottom. There seems to be a curved Super AMOLED display and iris scanner as well on board the flagship. The display rumored to be an almost bezel-less one covering the entire front panel as the Xiaomi Mi Mix. There seems to be no physical home button at the front in these concept renders of the Galaxy S8 as claimed by the rumors. There are rumors that the Galaxy S8 might have the fingerprint scanner and home button embedded under the display itself. While some flagships are ditching the 3.5mm audio jack, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy S8 might not ditch it. The concepts show the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack on the sides. Samsung Galaxy S8 is widely speculated to arrive with a new virtual assistant called Bixby. The concept shows the presence of a dedicated button on the left of the device to launch the assistant. The renders of the Galaxy S8 designed by Lee Kingway show that the upcoming flagship will have a camera that is similar to the yesteryear model Galaxy S7. No significant change as been shown in the concepts.

