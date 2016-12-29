Samsung Galaxy S8 to Ditch Physical Buttons, May Get 3D Touch-Like Feature

Not a single day passes by without a Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor and today is no exception. According to a new rumor from David Ruddock on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy S8 may not feature physical buttons. Instead, it will come with on-screen software keys.

This is not the first time such rumors have surfaced online. In fact, several rumors popped online suggesting that the company will do away with the physical home button. But, none of them shed light on the mechanics of the navigation keys.

Source: Galaxy S8 will completely ditch hardware navigation keys, Samsung is switching to all soft keys with 3D touch-like functionality. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) December 28, 2016

Ruddock also mentions that the Galaxy S8 could come with 3D Touch-like functionality, which means a pressure sensitive display is on the cards. He also adds that the on-screen navigation keys will be customizable.

And yes, it looks like the fingerprint scanner is being removed from the front. Will go on the back probably, exact placement not clear. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) December 28, 2016

As far as the fingerprint scanner is concerned, the sensor will be embedded right into the display itself (as rumored earlier) or will be relocated to the back.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to be unveiled in April with its commercial launch commencing shortly after the announcement. Although the South Korean giant is speculated to unveil the Galaxy 'A' series smartphones sometime in January 2017, the Galaxy S8 launch will be the major release after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.