Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 edge testing begins; user agent profiles emerge online

We know that Samsung is prepping to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 edge some time in March or April this year. The smartphone has been making rounds on many rumors and speculations and is leaked almost every other day.

Going by the folks at TechTastic, a few interesting details of these smartphones coming soon from Samsung's stable have been uncovered. The first thing is that the Galaxy S8 and S8 edge have been spotted on the user agent profile of Samsung with the model numbers SM-G950U and SM-G955U respectively. Both the handsets seem to run Android 7.0 Nougat while Google has already rolled out Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

No details about the Galaxy S8 and S8 edge were revealed by the UAProf documents, so we don't have anything new in this regard. Despite the fact that the upcoming Samsung flagships are already in testing, the company seems not to be in the plans of unveiling them at the MWC 2017 to happen in February. This leaves us with a few more months to know more about the Galaxy S8 and S8 edge.

Earlier today, we came up with a report that Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8 at an event to be hosted on March 29. Usually, Samsung follows the launch pattern of announcing its flagship Galaxy S smartphones at the MWC in late February or early March. This year, the South Korean tech giant had to delay the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 edge by a month due to the issues related to the Galaxy Note 7 explosions.