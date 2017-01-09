Samsung Galaxy S8 Expected to Launch By Mid-April, Targets to Sell 60 Million Units

Samsung has been in news for quite some time now, mainly because of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S8. There have been endless speculations circulating across the web about the smartphone regarding its specs, launch, display and more. Well, now it looks like, amidst all the rumors comes a ray of hope confirming Samsung Galaxy S8's launch to be by mid-April 2017.

Reports suggest that the South Korean tech giant is supposedly targeting 60 million unit shipments for its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone. Planning to launch the Galaxy S8 by mid-April, Samsung claims the smartphone will be its best launch and will help the company regain its market shares, which it lost due to Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

To recall, the past three generations of Galaxy S smartphones could manage to ship around 45 to 48 million units, which makes 60 million counts a really ambitious target for the South Korean company as of now. Let's wait and watch how Samsung reaches its set target.

Media reports further state that Samsung is expected to begin mass-producing the Galaxy S8 in March, with the aim to deliver 5 million units per month. In terms of specs and look of the Samsung flagship, there have been innumerable rumors spreading across the internet, giving a fair picture on the display of the Samsung Galaxy S8, you can check all the specs that the smartphone is expected to sport here.

