Samsung Galaxy S8 with Exynos 8895 surpasses 7000 record on Geekbench

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in two processor variants - one with the Exynos 8895 SoC and the other with the Snapdragon 835 SoC. While the Exynos variant has been released in India and other countries, the Snapdragon-based model is meant for the U.S. market.

Previously, the Snapdragon 835 powered Galaxy S8 was spotted on the Geekbench database with a benchmarking score of over 6000, making it pretty impressive. Now, the Galaxy S8 equipped with the Exynos 8895 SoC has visited the Geekbench database showing that it is the best performer. We say so as this model has broken the record of 7000 on the benchmarking platform with its score.

The Galaxy S8 SM-G950F has visited Geekbench with the Exynos 8895 SoC and managed to achieve a score of 2121 points in the single-core test and 7101 points in the multi-core test. In the single-core test, the Galaxy S8 seems to be slower than the iPhone 7 Plus, but in the multi-core test, it has performed much better than its rival.

This is not the first time that we are seeing the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S8 outperforming the Snapdragon variant. Lately, the Snapdragon 835-based Galaxy S8 managed to score 162,101 points on AnTuTu benchmark while the Exynos 8895 variant scored 174,155 points.

Talking about the Exynos 8895-SoC, the chipset is based on the 10nm FinFET process and has an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. This processor is paired with Mali-G71 graphics unit. The SoC offers 27 percent higher performance and 40 percent lower power consumption than the Exynos 8890 that powers the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge smartphones of 2016.

