Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature an unannounced Sony IMX333 sensor

With the amount of leaks and rumors that we have seen in the past several weeks, we are almost clear about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship.

Besides, with the data that we have till date about the Galaxy S8 series smartphones, we don't think there is much room for excitement. Moreover, we can not say Samsung has been good at keeping secrets. While this has been the case, yet again, a new information about the Samsung's upcoming flagship has just popped up on the internet. Now, this only proves the statement we made earlier.

However, while we are just 24 hours away from the official launch event, the new twitter leak claims that Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a Sony IMX333 sensor in the rear-facing camera. On the other hand, this is an interesting report. Why? Because this particular sensor has not yet been introduced in the market. More significantly, none of Sony's Xperia phones feature this technology.

Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed or shared apart from the sensor type. We are still speculating the possibilities. While we can't discuss much, we know that the smartphone is expected to come with a 12-megapixel single-lens camera.

The good thing though is that Samsung will be upgrading the performance and the quality of the camera on its upcoming Galaxy S flagships. It will interesting to see how the Galaxy S8's camera will compare to it older siblings the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge smartphone.