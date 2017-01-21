Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature a dedicated button for Bixby, dual camera setup rumored

You can never call it a day without a Samsung Galaxy S8 leak. At least, that has been the case for the last couple of months. And today is no different. According to a fresh report, the next iteration of Samsung’s flagship phone could have a dedicated button for the much-rumored 'Bixby,’ Samsung’s very own AI-based voice assistant.

The case renders provided by MobileFun reveal a fourth button (below the volume rocker key) on the handset suggesting that the Galaxy S8’s voice assistant, Bixby will get a dedicated button. Moreover, the design schematics which surfaced on the internet a couple of days ago also revealed a new physical button placed below the volume rocker.

Initially, we mistook it to be the repositioned power button, but the new leaks say a different story. Also, the same case renders showcase an unusually large opening at the back, so big that a dual camera module would perfectly fit.

All said and done, the rumors for the upcoming Galaxy S8 are turning out to be rather interesting. It remains to be seen what the company will actually do when it finally launches the Galaxy S8.

