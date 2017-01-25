Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature 'Infinity Display' and Note 7-like iris scanner

If you have been updating yourself with the news about the Galaxy S8, you will know that the smartphone will not be available at the MWC 2017 next month. As per the reports, the Samsung flagship will be announced on March 29 and go on sale in April.

When it comes to the specifications, there is nothing concrete and numerous reports suggest different plans that Samsung might be having for its Galaxy S8 flagship lineup. Going by a recent report from The Guardian, the South Korean tech giant will come up with two variants of the Galaxy S8 with around 5-inch and 6-inch displays. Though these models will be similar to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in terms of size, they will have larger displays.

Internally, Samsung addresses these smartphones as Dream and Dream 2 and both of them should arrive with curved dual-edge displays unlike the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. As per the report, the Galaxy S8 models will arrive with infinity display. This means the display will cover the majority of the front panel so that the Galaxy S8 models have an incredible screen-to-body ratio.

In addition to the infinity display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 phones will feature almost bezel-less design at the top and bottom as well and there will be no Samsung brand name or logo on the front. The iris scanner and fingerprint scanner will be there, but these will be at the back. The iris scanner will use the same biometric scanning technology that the recalled Note 7 did.

The Galaxy S8 will come with a single lens camera arrangement at its back, but the duo pixel sensor will bring about numerous improvements such as better image quality, quick capture, and enhanced low-light performance. The handsets will also have inbuilt object recognition like Google Goggles.

Going by the already existing rumors, the Galaxy S8 will employ the latest Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 64GB of internal storage capacity and support expandable storage up to 256GB. The handset will arrive with the company's artificial intelligence assistant that will allegedly use the camera's object recognition feature.

