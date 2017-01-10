Samsung Galaxy S8 to be unveiled in February, report reveals

The rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones are increasing with every passing day. Likewise, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 is surfacing in numerous leaks and speculations about the device are rife.

Lately, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant might launch the smartphone sometime in April and that 10 million units of the device are likely to enter mass production before the launch. Now, a rumor with a different view has emerged online.

Going by the recent report, Samsung is expected to host the Unpacked event in New York City in late March or early April to take the wraps off the Galaxy S8. This report also claims that the company could still showcase the upcoming flagship at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in late February. This means that Samsung could follow the same trend that it did with the Galaxy S6 and S7 in the past.

Also Read: Gold Colored Variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in a New Picture

Despite the unveiling at the MWC, the mass production is likely to debut in March, it added. In addition, the report also cites that the release date would be in mid-April as claimed earlier.

This time, Samsung is reportedly claimed to be in the aim of selling more units of the Galaxy S8 in comparison to the predecessors. To be precise, it is likely that the company is aiming to sell a whopping 60 million units of its flagship this year. Notably, Samsung sold 45 million units of Galaxy S6 in 2015 and 48 million units of Galaxy S7 in 2016. However, it managed to achieve more sales in the previous years with 65 million units of Galaxy S3 sales in 2012 and 70 million units of Galaxy S4 sales in 2013.

The report goes on stating that the company has already discussed with its supply partners regarding its goal of shipping 60 million units of the Galaxy S8.

Source