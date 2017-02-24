Latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak shows fingerprint sensor at the rear

Despite the fact that the Galaxy S8 will be a no-show at the fast approaching MWC 2017, the Samsung flagship is still an interesting device. The launch of the Galaxy S8 along with the S8 Plus is like to set for March 29 followed by an April release.

Lately, we have seen a lot of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S8 lineup. Now we have a picture of the Galaxy S8 clad in a protective case. This picture goes well with the previous leaks, tipping that there is a high change for it to be real. The front of the Galaxy S8 sheds light on the edge-to-edge display and the extremely slim bezels at the top and bottom. At the rear, the smartphone seems to flaunt a 12MP dual camera setup with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor as well.

Ever since Samsung decided to position the fingerprint sensor besides the rear camera, there is a huge debate that is going on regarding its accessibility in comparison to placing it below the camera. Now, this leaked image also confirms the presence of the fingerprint sensor next to the camera, which could be tough to reach.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 launching globally on April 21

As of now, the earlier reports have tipped at the presence of a 5.8-inch curved edge QHD+ display on the Galaxy S8, an 8M selfie camera and Snapdragon 835 processor. There are reports that the flagship model might arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity with support for expansion as well.

Samsung has confirmed that it will announce the launch date of the Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017 where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S3. We can expect to know a few specs as well at the tech event.

Source