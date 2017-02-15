Samsung Galaxy S8 fresh renders highlights no physical home button and more

By now we pretty much have a good idea about Samsung's upcoming flagship the Galaxy S8. There have been several rumors and leaks till date and it has significantly portrayed the smartphone's features and specifications.

While this has been the case, a new report again highlights fresh and what it looks to be final renders of the Galaxy S8. The new renders of the Galaxy S8 do show off how Samsung's next flagship smartphone has been designed.

Besides, the renders have been provided by a product designer who goes by the Instagram handle DesignWoos.

The new renders seem to be based on the CAD schematics that were leaked last week and they pretty much confirm all of the rumors that we've heard so far about the Galaxy S8′s design.

However, the renders reveal that there's no home button and that both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be featuring dual-edge curved displays. On further observing the images, it looks like the fingerprint sensor is positioned on the back alongside the camera and the 3.5mm headphone jack is present. The new renders also look very similar to the purported live photo of the handset that was leaked earlier.

Additionally, the renders also show off a black, deep red, blue, green, and dark grey color variant of the smartphone. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 on March 29.

Source