Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched:Price Specifications and more

Well, Samsung has officially launched the much anticipated successor to the Galaxy S7 series smartphone, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at its Unpacked 2017 event in New York.
Thanks to numerous leaks that happened ahead of the launch, we pretty much had a good idea of what Samsung was bringing to the table. However, the South Korean tech giant had some few surprises up its sleeves.
Moreover, this was an important launch event for Samsung and as expectations were very high, DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics during the event stated that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are ushering in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world. He further added, "The Galaxy S8 and S8+ is our testament to regaining consumers trust by redefining what's possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's smartphone legacy."
Seemingly, the new flagships from Samsung are coming with a lot of new features like multiple functionality, services, apps, software and improved security. So without further ado, let's get into what the smartphones are all about.
Do check out the introduction video at the bottom also.
Design and Display
Computing Hardware
Cameras
Battery
Connectivity and Sensors
Pricing and Availability
Other Announcements
Galaxy S8 and S8+ redefines bezel-less display and it is offering rather a smooth and uninterrupted surface that flows seamlessly over the edges. As the company has completely redesigned the phone from the inside out, Samsung has embedded the home button under the edge-to-edge screen, where it stays hidden until you need it. Users will be getting a bigger, unobstructed view without a larger phone. As the company puts it, the smartphones' "infinity display" will provide a smooth user experience to the users
Additionally, the display will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability and a high-quality finish. In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is featuring a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ will sport a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Besides, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be dust and water resistant with IP68 certification.
Both Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be powered by an Octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm processor and Octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm processor relatively. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. or Exynos 8895 SoC. Samsung has said that the Galaxy S8 series will be available in different variants based on markets, hence the two types of chipsets.
Both the handsets will pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB inbuilt storage which can be further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. Samsung has again stated that this could vary depending on the different markets. Both the handsets will be running Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box.
As for the optics, both the smartphones come with 8MP AF camera at the front with F1.7 Aperture and wide angle lens. At the back the smartphones feature Dual Pixel 12MP AF camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), F1.7 Aperture, Max Zoom of 8x (digital) and different modes like Pro mode, Panorama, Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Food mode and an option to save photos as RAW file.
The cameras also support 4K video recording at 30 fps and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps.
The Galaxy S8 is backed by a 3000mAh and according to the company it delivers MP3 playback (AOD on): up to 44 hrs, MP3 playback (AOD OFF): up to 67 hrs, Video playback: up to 16 hrs, Talk time: up to 20 hrs, Internet use (Wi-Fi): up to 14 hrs, Internet use (3G): up to 11 hrs, Internet use (4G): up to 12 hrs.
As for the Galaxy S8+, this smartphone will be powered by a 3500mAh and as per the company it will deliver MP3 playback (AOD on): up to 50 hrs, MP3 playback (AOD OFF): up to 78 hrs, Video playback: up to 18 hrs, Talk time: up to 24 hrs, Internet use (Wi-Fi): up to 15 hrs, Internet use (3G): up to 13 hrs, Internet use (4G): up to 15 hrs. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will also support wireless charging as well as fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come in two SIM variants. A single SIM model and a dual SIM model. Both the smartphones will also include connectivity options like 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Further sensors on board the smartphones include an iris, pressure, fingerprint, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also supports Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity.
Apart from these, Samsung has also included some interesting features such as Knox protection for real-time device monitoring and protection, Samsung Pay, Samsung Connect and most importantly Samsung Bixby which is a voice-based virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence technology. Bixby further gets a dedicated launch button at the side of the smartphone.
Sadly, Samsung did not announce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ price at its event. It should be announced in the coming days. However, the smartphones will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold colors from April 21 onwards.
Apart from the two new smartphones, Samsung also introduced other products like Samsung Dex which will allow users to use their smartphones like a computer by docking it to the device which in turn is connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The company also showcased the new motion sensing controller for Samsung Gear VR and the all new Samsung Gear 360-degree camera.
Further, the company announced that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will also ship with new high-performance earphones tuned by AKG by Harman.
Lastly, the company concluded by stating that Samsung is focused on providing products that offer "gateway to mobile life."