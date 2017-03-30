Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched:Price Specifications and more

Well, Samsung has officially launched the much anticipated successor to the Galaxy S7 series smartphone, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at its Unpacked 2017 event in New York.

Thanks to numerous leaks that happened ahead of the launch, we pretty much had a good idea of what Samsung was bringing to the table. However, the South Korean tech giant had some few surprises up its sleeves.

Moreover, this was an important launch event for Samsung and as expectations were very high, DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics during the event stated that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are ushering in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world. He further added, "The Galaxy S8 and S8+ is our testament to regaining consumers trust by redefining what's possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's smartphone legacy."

Seemingly, the new flagships from Samsung are coming with a lot of new features like multiple functionality, services, apps, software and improved security. So without further ado, let's get into what the smartphones are all about.

