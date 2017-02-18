Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus color options and pricing leaked

Samsung, as you know, has already confirmed that it will be revealing some details about its next flagship the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017. The company has also said that it will confirm the Galaxy S8 launch date at the event.

While we are waiting for the MWC where Samsung will be discussing and showing a video of its new smartphone, we might just get to know how much the smartphone is going to cost and what it will bring.

However, we also have a rough idea of what Samsung's new device might bring as the Galaxy S8 has had a huge share of leaks and rumors. And the rumors seem to just keep coming in again and again.

That being said, a new report has now again surfaced on the internet stating that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones might be the most expensive smartphones in the market in 2017. If you are wondering how, why, what! The purported color options and pricing for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been leaked online from a Ukrainian retailer's database.

SamMobile seems to have spotted the supposedly Galaxy S8's image from a leaked database screenshot that was shared on Twitter but it appears to be deleted.

As such, both the Galaxy devices the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955) have been listed in the retailer's database in Black, Gold, and Orchid Gray colors. The prices are mentioned in Ukrainian Hryvnia and when converted it roughly comes to $950 and $1050 for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus respectively.

What we can deduce from this report is that rumors about Samsung raising the price of its next flagship smartphone might have turned out to be true. It was earlier mentioned that the new smartphone would cost at least a $100 more over the Galaxy S7. On the other hand, the price will vary slightly in different markets but if we go by this report, it's still going to be more expensive than its predecessor or even the upcoming Apple iPhones.