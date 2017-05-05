Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to go on sale in India today

Samsung has launched their flagship phone Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus at the end of April in India. Now, the company is finally set to make these phones available in Indian market.

One can buy these two flagship phones via Samsung India E-Store, Flipkart and also few offline retailers. The Indian variants of Samsung Galaxy flagship phone will feature dual-SIM functionality in it. Some features are excluded in these devices as well. so one can note down several modifications in this new variant. Let us see in detail what this Indian version of Galaxy phone has got to offer.

Price and Availability in Indian market The Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 57,900 whereas the Samsung Galaxy S8+ at Rs. 64,900. The S8 is available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color options and the Plus variant in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Maple Gold color. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ shipping starts in India Some offers included Samsung has come up with some launch offers as well. If you are a Reliance Jio user, then you can make use of this opportunity. The offer by name Reliance Jio Double Data provides 28GB+28GB data a month at a price of Rs. 309, up to 8 months. Like other countries, these two smartphones will come with AKG earphones in the box. Whereas, the Samsung DeX mobile-to-PC transition tool must be bought separately which is of Rs. 8,999. Indian variant phone will not have Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC The Indian variant flagship phone will not be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, instead, they will be packed with the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC. You don't have to feel sad because this Exynos chipset was recently spotted in some benchmarks and said to beat the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Both the phones are mostly identical The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have almost similar features. So, we can consider them as the most identical pairs. The difference lies in the dimensions, screen size, and battery capacity. Also Read: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7R gets FCC approval: Specs and price are out The S8 has a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The Galaxy S8+ comes with a 6.2-inch display with the same resolution as S8. Other specs Both the phones will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage which can then be expanded via microSD card for up to 256GB. They sport 2-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilization and a f/1.7 aperture. On the other hand, the front selfie shooter has an 8-megapixel resolution with autofocus and a f/1.7 aperture. Connectivity options and fast charging support Connectivity options on the both the devices include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. They come with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will be announced soon as it passes through FCC Both the devices support Samsung Pay, with NFC and MST connectivity and also has an iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition feature in them. This new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices support wireless charging and fast charging with the battery of 3000mAh and 3500mAh capacities respectively. Other highlights Bixby virtual assistant is the biggest highlight of both these smartphones. Another important feature is IP68 certification making them resistant to dust and water.