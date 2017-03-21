Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus new TV ad goes live in Korea

With just another week left for the official announcement of Samsung's flagships the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the South Korean giant seems to be teasing the consumers with several video ads and possibly hinting at several things.

Previously, Samsung had aired the first TV commercial of the Galaxy S8 devices much ahead of the launch. And while we debated this unusual move from the company, another TV commercial of the upcoming flagship has just been aired on the TV in South Korea. However, this video resembles the ad that was broadcasted earlier.

The intro of the ad begins in the same way as the old one. The animated dot moving through 7 holes and finally stopping at the eighth one. However, this time, in addition to the dots, the 15-second clip features a guy by the window and he starts walking towards the door. Once he opens the door, he sees the unexpected thing. The door literally opens up to space, with a floating astronaut and planets in the vicinity. Moreover, there are little asteroids and space matter flying inside the room from the door.

According to speculations, Samsung could be hinting that the company might offer the VR headset with the Galaxy S8 smartphones or perhaps it could also mean that the upcoming smartphone may feature some AR elements and that it would not require a dedicated headset.

An earlier report from phonearena also indicated that the phone may come in seven colors - gold, silver, bright black, matte black, blue, orchid, and pink - so the swapping ad backgrounds might be hinting at those hues. Well, as of now it seems there are lots of possibilities.