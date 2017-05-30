Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 plus selling twice as fast as S7 and S6

Samsung introduced Galaxy S8 and S8 plus to consumers last month and is overwhelmed by the response received . The flagship is reportedly selling twice as fast as its predecessor with more than one million pre-orders received from South Korea itself. This is a new record for Samsung which sold a million units Galaxy S6 and S7 in 75 and 74 days respectively in South Korea.



The response on a global scale is no different for Samsung as they shipped more than 10 million units in just over a month.

Samsung's flagship is slightly expensive than its predecessor, yet it is expected that its sales records will, for sure, hit a new mark. Samsung launched the S8 and S8 plus on March 29 globally but certain markets couldn't get their hands on it until April 21.

The sales record indicates that the consumers have developed interest in one of the most premium Android devices. It would be interesting to see if Apple can double up on its number when its awaited flagship iPhone 8 will be launched in September later this year.