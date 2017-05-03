Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ shipping starts in India

The much-anticipated smartphone of 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are scheduled to go on sale from May 5 in India.

While the official sale is just around the corner Samsung India has reportedly started shipping the flagship devices to consumers who had pre-ordered the device from May 2 onwards. According to a report from SamMobile, the company has started shipping the smartphone to first few users who pre-ordered the phones from its official website.

The report also states that there are chances that consumers will receive the smartphone by today or tomorrow. Moreover, some of the retailers in the country are also handing out the devices starting today. Interested consumers can pre-order the device still and if they do so before May 5, the company is offering a free wireless charger to the buyers. The offer is also provided on Flipkart and Croma store.

Just to recall, let's look at some of the key features of the two smartphones.

Display The Infinity display is one of the biggest features of the new smartphones. With minimum bezels on each side, the display provides end-to-end screen visibility. The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the Galaxy S8+ sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Both smartphones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection. Under the Hood The smartphones are powered by 1.9GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB inbuilt storage and also supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB. Further, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also come with wireless charging feature as well as fast charging support. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pack 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. Cameras As for the cameras, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones sport 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear cameras with optical image stabilization and an f/1.7 aperture, while there are 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus on board as well, also featuring an f/1.7 aperture. These smartphones are said to perform very good in low light conditions. Connectivity Options Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ supports 4G LTE (Cat. 16), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board the two smartphones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Other Aspects These flagship smartphones from Samsung run on Android 7.0 Nougat right out-of-the-box. The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9x68.1x8mm and weighs 155 grams. The larger variant Galaxy S8+ measures 159.5x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 173 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been priced starting at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively.