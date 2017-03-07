Samsung Galaxy S8 global release date postponed to April 28

While the anticipation builds for Samsung's upcoming flagships the Galaxy S8 and S8+ it looks like we might just have to wait a little longer to get our hands on the device. According to a report from a trusted tipster Evan Blass, the actual global launch for the two smartphones has been postponed by a week.

So the scheduled date for the global release which was April 21 has now reportedly been changed to April 28.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 new video out on YouTube

According to VentureBeat, the company gave no particular reason for the delay. But it might be that Samsung doesn't want to rush in with the launch like it did with the Galaxy Note 7 and the rest you know what happened. Basically, Samsung is just being extra cautious this time as it can't afford to deal with another Note 7 fiasco. The company has to get things right and more importantly have a successful launch this time. Expectations are also high.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 has on-screen home button, tip leaked images

In any case, the Unpacked event which was announced at MWC remains unaffected and it is scheduled for 29 March. The company will be unveiling the smartphones the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for the first time at this event.