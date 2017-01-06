Samsung Galaxy S8 to Go Official Allegedly on April 18

Of late, not even a single day passes by without a Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor. And One day it’s the inclusion of AI-based assistant, another day it’s about the design, and so on. It turns out; today is no different, only we have a specific launch date of the Galaxy S8.

As per industry insiders, Samsung will host a dedicated event in New York City on April 18 to unveil the smartphone. Also, it is believed that the company will showcase the smartphone before the aforementioned date — sometime in March or early April and start shipping the handsets from April 18.

While the reason for this slight delay in the launch still remains unclear, it appears as if Samsung is putting all it takes to regain the lost trust.

Recently, in fact, just yesterday the images of what could be the Gold variant of the Galaxy S8 surfaced online in full glory. As you may already know, the smartphone is expected to ship with Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM, improved camera, near bezel-less display, and much more.

All said and done; these are just mere speculations and one must take it with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted as soon as something solid pops up online.

