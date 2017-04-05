Samsung Galaxy S8 has the best phone display ever: DisplayMate

Samsung has introduced 'Infinity Display' in it's recently launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. With this unique name, there was a thin layer of doubt among people what this display has got to offer.

A popular display testing company DisplayMate clears our doubt by declaring the Infinity Display as the ' best-performing smartphone display' available in the market currently. By describing so, it even gave the highest grade 'A+' to Galaxy S8. This seems to be the greatest news for people around who are planning to buy this display featured phone anytime soon.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-registrations now open in India

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display Size Speaking about the display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display of 1440x2960 pixels. Whereas, it's Plus variant is featured to have a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display of 1440x2960 pixels. Both the displays have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Supports High Dynamic Range 4K content It should also be noted that the Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone that was certified by the UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium. It allows this device to play 4K High Dynamic Range content which was specifically produced for 4K UHD Premium TVs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) receives Bluetooth certification; Android Nougat is expected Aspect Ratio of the display Regarding the aspect ratio, DisplayMate says, "A new display form factor with a taller height to width Aspect Ratio of 18.5: 9 = 2.05, which is larger than the 16 : 9 = 1.78 on the Galaxy S7 (and widescreen TVs) because the display now has the same overall shape as the entire phone." "It is taller in Portrait mode and wider in Landscape mode. This provides extra space for Notifications and for multiple windows and content." Highest Brightness DisplayMate also discovered that it's display can have a highest brightness of 1,020 nits which is required mostly for HDR and also works well in ambient light condition. It even observed that this handset comes with larger native color gamut having a high saturation "Deep Red" OLED. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) press renders suggest April 10 release date This, in turn, results in 113 percent of DCI-P3 and 142 percent of sRGB / Rec.709 gamuts which offers best on-screen colors in the ambient light. It also offers better ‘Automatic Brightness' settings because of the front and back dual ambient light sensors in it. Not just this, even Night Mode filter helps the users while adjusting the blue light from the display.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

If you give more importance for screen quality while buying any new device, then you can add Galaxy S8 to your priority list.