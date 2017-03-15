Samsung Galaxy S8 to have the fingerprint scanner on the backside due to its rush to release

Samsung S8 is once again in the headline with a different story this time. The phone which was supposed to have the fingerprint scanner on its front display is said to have it mounted on its back side, next to the camera.

It is something new in Samsung device which worries few of its regular customers. This huge mistake might be because it ran out of time while developing the technology needed to embed a fingerprint reader into the front display. According to Korea's 'The investor', Samsung's fingerprint scanner partner has to be blamed for this error.

As mentioned by The Investor's source, "Samsung poured resources into Synaptics' fledgling technology last year but the results were frustrating. With the production imminent, the company had to decide to relocate the fingerprint scanning home button to the back of the device at the last minute."

Though users don't like dirtying their camera while attempting to locate your fingerprint reader, they are left with no other option because the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner will stick around this year according to few reports. Once the tech is more matured, this feature will be built into the screens of the phone.

Source