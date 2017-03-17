Samsung Galaxy S8 to feature iris sensor, slow-motion camera & pressure sensitive screen

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be unveiled on Mach 29 at the Unpacked event. As the launch is nearing, we are coming across increased rumors and leaks. One thing that we are getting to know is that the Galaxy S8 duo will have many innovative features on board.

Going by a recent leak, the upcoming Samsung flagships will boast of a 3.7MP iris sensor. Also, it claims that the smartphones will have rear snappers that can shoot slow-motion videos up to 1,000 frames per second. Notably, the iris sensor is an individual module and it will not be a part of the 8MP selfie camera, claims the report. It adds that this sensor is meant for facial recognition and iris scanning.

When it comes to the rear camera sensor, it is said that it is a DRAM-equipped module and so it can record slow-motion videos at 1,000 fps. Embedding DRAM in camera modules isn't new, but the frame rate of 1,000 fps sounds impressive. It was Sony that first used DRAM camera modules and still uses the same in smartphones and digital cameras.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature Bixby voice assistant

In another report, it is tipped that the Galaxy S8 will arrive with a pressure sensitive display, which is similar to the 3D Touch technology seen on iPhones. As per a recent report from the Korean media, an advanced pressure-sensitive display has been developed by Samsung and the company is claimed to have showcased the same to a few partners at the MWC 2017. This tech will likely be featured in a small form on the Galaxy S8 and will be featured on the navigational home key of the handset.

Source 1, Source 2