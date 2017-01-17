Samsung Galaxy S8 is now rumored to be unveiled on March 29

As per the fresh reports from the internet, Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29. The rumor also indicates that the smartphone will be showcased at the upcoming MWC in Barcelona. However, only limited people (media only) will be able to get their hands on the device akin to what happened with BlackBerry’s Mercury at the CES.

The rumor comes from a tipster who identifies himself as @Ricciolo1 who, not to mention, had circulated a large number of tips regarding the smartphone earlier. According to him, the smartphone will be showcased at the MWC (not publicly) and will be unveiled on March 29th.

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

He further adds that the smartphone will be made available to the people in the 17th week of 2017, i.e., anytime between April 24th and April 30th. Just yesterday, a report popped online indicating that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be announced on April 15, which is quite close to the new report.

@Ricciolo1 also says the smartphone will carry a price tag of USD 849 (approximately Rs. 57,821).

