Samsung Galaxy S8 latest leak reveals new launcher with minimalist app Icons

Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks and rumors have clouded the online world making it the most anticipated flagship smartphone in the first half of 2017. We have seen countless leaks suggesting the design, hardware, camera, display and other important aspects of the handset. Besides, we also have an expected launch date for the smartphone, i.e. March 29, 2017.

The latest leak reveals what Samsung Galaxy S8 will offer in terms of software experience to users. As per a report onSammobile.com Samsung has revamped the launcher for the Galaxy S8, which will now have new app icons, animations and wallpapers focused on delivering a refined lag free user experience to users.

The leaks reveal a series of screenshots, which as per the publication were discovered inside the APK of the latest version of Samsung's Smart Switch application.

The screenshots reveal a much cleaner and minimal user interface with newly designed app icons that are now flatter and follows a material design approach. The biggest change seems to be the addition of on-screen buttons, which suggest that users will get amazingly thin bezels on the bottom of the Galaxy S8's screen.

As visible in screenshot, the icons don't have any texts with them and unlike the Samsung's previous circular icons; they follow the Nougat's design line.

As noted, Samsung has always been the topic of discussion for its laggy TouchWiz UI, which improved a lot with the previous Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets. This time around, Samsung seems to be in the process of streamlining its TouchWiz user interface with Google's Nougat to make it more user friendly for consumers.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29, 2017. The smartphones are going to be available in three color versions black, silver, and violet in European markets.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to arrive with a 6-inch curved display. In the leaked benchmarks, the phone carrying the model number SM-G955U is listed to make use of the MSM8998 aka Snapdragon 835 processor.

This processor is shown to be accompanied by 4GB RAM. In addition to these aspects, the Galaxy S8 Plus boots Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, going by the benchmark listing.