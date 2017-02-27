Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date announced at MWC 2017

While Samsung may have filled the spot at MWC 2017 by announcing the two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book, the company did release a small 30-second teaser video as promised for the upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.

The video is quite interesting but it doesn't reveal anything about the much-anticipated device. While we don't get to see the device in its true form and Samsung might just be keeping it a little secret, but more significantly we do get the official launch dates from the video. You can watch the video at the bottom.

However, according to the details revealed in the video, Samsung has informed the press that theSamsung Galaxy S8 will be made official or launched on 29 March 2017 at an event called Samsung Unpacked. The South Korean giant further has confirmed that the March 29 event will take place in New York, and will kick off at 11 am EDT (9:30 pm IST).

Besides, the launch of this smartphone will be an important task for the company as it has promised to bring a great smartphone that will be unique and better as compared to other smartphones in the market.

Samsung fans don't forget to mark your calendars!