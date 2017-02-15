Samsung Galaxy S8 launch date to be revealed at MWC 2017

It is already known that the Galaxy S8 lineup will not be unveiled at the MWC 2017. Instead, the South Korean manufacturer will be announcing the Galaxy Tab S3 at the tech event. This doesn't mean that the company will not be revealing any significant information about the S8 at the event in Barcelona.

Going by a The Korea Economic Daily report, Samsung will be revealing the launch date of its flagship smartphone lineup on February 27 at MWC. Earlier, we heard that the Galaxy S8 would be unveiled on March 29 and the release date is alleged to be April 21. Now, with the latest information on Samsung's plan to reveal the launch date at the MWC 2017, we can expect this to be true.

The upcoming flagship smartphone from the stable of the South Korean tech giant is expected to arrive with a slew of new feature and enhancements. As per the existing rumors and speculations, the device is said to arrive in two variants - Galaxy S8 with a 5.8-inch display and Galaxy S8+ with a 6.2-inch display. Both the models are said to feature a dual-curved edge display and employ the latest Snapdragon 835 processor.

In a couple of weeks, we can get to know the official date of when the Galaxy S8 could be unveiled. We can also expect a few more details also to be revealed at the tech event.