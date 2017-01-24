Samsung Galaxy S8 launch expected on March 29

When will Samsung unveil its most talked about Galaxy S8 is an extremely difficult question to answer. There have been several rumors circulating across the webosphere about the launch date of the flagship smartphone. However, there has been no confirmation by Samsung as of yet.

There have been innumerable speculations earlier that Samsung Galaxy S8 might make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017 event to held next month. However, the latest rumors report suggests that that South Korean giant might announce its upcoming smartphone mid this year and not at MWC.

Well, in between all the existing rumors about the launch, here comes another one. In a twitter handle with a username @Ricciolo claims that Samsung Galaxy S8 is ready and is expected to be unveiled on March 29. Well, not in India, but just in U.S and Europe as of now. The tweet read as follows: "#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc, though NOT showcased to big public. Little bird told me 3/29, available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8."

We had earlier reported that Samsung Mobile Chief Koh Dong-jin has confirmed that Galaxy S8 would not be launched at the MWC 2017, unlike the previous Galaxy S smartphones. Reading the tweet by @Ricciolo, it clearly signifies 3/29 as the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S8. However, it should be noted that the South Korean giant hasn't revealed any information on the launch date of the flagship smartphone, and these are all rumors as of yet.

