Samsung Galaxy S8 launch pegged for April 15, autofocus front camera module expected

Galaxy S8 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones that is likely to be launched in the coming months. Lately, we have seen a lot of conflicting reports making rounds all the web about the upcoming Samsung flagship.

One set of rumors suggests that the Galaxy S8 might be launched at the MWC 2017 in February while the others tip at an April launch date. Now, a fresh set of reports that have come from Korea suggests that the Galaxy S8 could be unveiled on April 15.

The report cites industry sources that claim that new smartphone products from Samsung might be unveiled on April 15 along with a significantly improved front camera. Samsung is believed to upgrade the front camera on its offerings to quench the needs of the selfie enthusiasts. It appears like Samsung is focusing on the front-facing camera improvement in 2017 after improving the rear camera modules last year with the introduction of the Dual Pixel autofocus system in its flagship devices.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 8 to have highest-level of water resistance

The ETNews report also tips at the use of an improved 8MP front-facing camera on the Galaxy S8 with autofocus. Notably, autofocus is a feature that is seen on the rear camera of smartphones. The rumored 8MP front-facer to be used on the Galaxy S8 is likely to include an encoder type of autofocus actuator that will replace the traditional VCM type autofocus actuators. This way, the camera module will be slimmer than before.

Also Read: Samsung foldable display smartphone's concept renders look stunning

Besides the Galaxy S8, a couple of the Galaxy A (2017) series smartphones are also likely to come with a 16MP front camera for the selfie buffs out there. Usually, the front camera modules used on Samsung devices are sourced from external suppliers such as MCNEX, Power Logics, and others. This time, the front camera market is likely to witness a surge due to the improvement that the Galaxy S8 will bring out that will enhance the performance of the camera module.