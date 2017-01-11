Samsung Galaxy S8 launch set for third week of April, reveals new rumor

When will Samsung launch Galaxy S8? This is one question that's creating a lot of buzz in the webosphere for a really long time now. Well, amidst all the rumors, here comes another one, which suggests that Samsung might finally unveil its most awaited Galaxy S8 will hit the market on April 17.

Yes, rumors are such that Samsung will launch its flagship Galaxy S8 on April 17 now. However, adding the rumors also predicts that if the South Korean vendor doesn't unveil the smartphone on April 17, it will surely launch it by April 23. Well, the South Korean giant denies providing any details on the launch date of Galaxy S8 as of yet.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming flagship, reports are such that Samsung is supposedly targeting 60 million unit shipments for Galaxy S8 and claims its to be its best launch and will help the company regain its market shares, which it lost due to Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. However, media reports further state that Samsung is expected to begin mass-producing the Galaxy S8 in March, with the aim to deliver 5 million units per month.

Other than the launch date, there has been a whole range of circulating rumored specs that Samsung Galaxy S8 might come packed with. To get a detailed insight on all the rumored features in terms of camera, storage, display and more, read here.

