Samsung Galaxy S8 launching on March 29, goes on sale on April 29

Samsung is finally launching the most awaited and rumored Galaxy S8 on March 29, as reported earlier by us. Well, this is just a rumors, as the South Korean tech giant hasn't confirmed the launch date of the flagship as of yet. Even before this rumor could fade out, there is a new speculation that the flagship smartphone will be up for sale on April 29.

It has a been over a few months now that the internet is flooded with various rumors regarding the upcoming Galaxy S8 and now the rumors seem to be never ending. Hence, if the latest rumors about the flagship are to be trusted upon, the smartphone might be available in two variant. Wherein, one might sport a 5.7-inch display, whereas, the other one will come packed with a 6.2-inch display screen. Not only this, rumors also reveal that the both the variants will bear a dual-edge curved display.

Furthermore, rumors also highlight that both the Samsung Galaxy S8 variants will sport a dual-edge display, which clearly indicates that Samsung is all prepping up to bring about new features and ditch the earlier flat screen variant trend.

Stating more on the look of the upcoming Samsung handset, reports are such that the display will take up most of the space, giving no place for the company's patent logo to fit in anywhere, neither in the top or bottom bezel. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor is supposedly placed at the rear side of the device.

In terms of optics, this flagship Samsung smartphone will bear a 'duo pixel' setup, quite similar to that of the earlier launched Galaxy S7. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to come packed with stunning image quality and low-light performance as well.

Other rumored specs reveal that Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport 64GB inbuilt storage capability, which can also be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD slot. Besides these features, the handset might come with a 3.5mm audio jack, along with a new service called DeX, which will allow the Galaxy S8 to connect to a monitor, keyboard, and other peripherals for easy file transfer. Not only that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport a whole new range of features, be it the talked about Samsung Bixby, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 or any other.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that its upcoming flagship - Galaxy S8 be the safest phone ever. This being the reason, the South Korean giant is delaying the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S8 every passing day. However, the smartphone might finally launch on March 29.