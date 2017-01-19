Samsung Galaxy S8 leak tips at bezel-less display sans home button

The Galaxy S8 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones that is surfacing online on a daily basis. Samsung should be trying hard to prevent its upcoming flagship from leaking, but the device is making its way online despite all the efforts.

Lately, we saw the leaked case of alleged Galaxy S8 tipping at the possible design of the smartphone. Now, the first photos of the smartphone's tempered glass screen protectors have hit the web. These leaked tempered glass screen protectors add authenticity to the rumors that tip at use of dual-curved edge display on the Galaxy S8. Moreover, these show almost non-existent bezels.

In addition, the photos of the tempered glass screen protectors of the Galaxy S8 also show that the top and bottom bezels are way too thin. Moreover, the top bezel seems to have an opening for the selfie camera, ambient light sensor, and earpiece. There appears to be another opening that could be for an iris scanner to facilitate biometric authentication and this is nothing new as we already saw it with the Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled.

There seems to be no physical home button on the protectors adding fuel to the already burning rumor that the fingerprint sensor will be implemented under the display eliminating the need to have a physical home button.

For now, there is no mention on the exact display size, but the already existing rumors and speculations tip that the Galaxy S8 might feature a 5.7-inch display and the bigger Galaxy S8 Plus will arrive with an ever larger 6.2-inch display.

Talking about the expected launch date, there is no clear information on when the Galaxy S8 could be launched. One set of rumors point towards the MWC 2017 launch at Barcelona, Spain, and another set points at an April launch date. We are yet to get the confirmed details from Samsung.

