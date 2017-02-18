Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 final design revealed

Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are the most awaited devices today, and both the handsets are expected to make its first market appearance only at the upcoming MWC event this year. Well, a new report already shows the final look of the both the devices, take a look below.

Evan Blass in his twitter handle just posted the final pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, and trust us, both the devices looks absolutely stunning. The leaked image shows only the silver variant of the phones.

It's never too early to start shopping for cases for your next phone(s). pic.twitter.com/pFzYtmauxv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 18, 2017

Well, not to forget, no confirmation by Samsung and LG has come as of yet and this information surfacing the webosphere should be taken with a pinch of salt. To recall, Samsung is not going to unveil the Galaxy S8 at the Mobile World Congress this year, instead, showcase a minute long teaser of the device.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus color options and pricing leaked

The delay is because the Samsung Galaxy S8 is going to be the first-ever phone to use the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset. This being the reason if the rumors are to be believed the South Korean giant is going to announce the device on March 29 and would go on sale on April 29. Well, no confirmation yet.

Moving up to the LG G6, there have been a lot of speculations about the device lately. The smartphone vendor is geared up to announce LG G6 at the MWC 2017, ahead of the Galaxy S8. For further information on both the devices, follow us on GizBot.