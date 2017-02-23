Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 launching globally on April 21 and March 10 respectively

Well, with the MWC coming up in few days there will be many brands who will be announcing several new devices and few other details like the price, specs and release dates.

While we are waiting eagerly for what all products will be announced, according to Korea's ET News, big brands like LG and Samsung seem to have already settled on the global launch dates for the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones.

And yes, this might be little surprising as it comes just ahead of MWC.

However, as per the report, LG will reportedly start selling the G6 worldwide on March 10. The report further states that there will be pre-sales between March 2-9. As for the Galaxy S8, it seems it will go on sale in all markets on April 21 but no further details have been provided on pre-order dates.

The report also notes that Samsung will adopt a different marketing strategy and will be patient this time. As such, Samsung will wait and see what LG G6's market response will be. Citing a professional analyst, ET News reports,"Presale has significant value in the strategy of utilizing marketing." "If initial responses towards G6 are positive, there is a chance that Samsung Electronics will open up the preorder process for Galaxy S8 earlier than expected."

In any case, both of these companies will be competing aggressively in the market with the launch of their flagships.