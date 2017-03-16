Samsung Galaxy S8 may adopt facial recognition for payments

Leaks and rumors regarding Samsung's next flagship phone Galaxy S8 are popping up more than ever nowadays. All those rumors have pretty much revealed that the Galaxy S8 will get fingerprint scanner at the back, near its camera.

Some reports say that in order to balance this so-called mistake, the device may come with an iris scanner in it. Whereas, few other reports suggest that Galaxy S8 may ditch iris scanner and introduce facial scanning instead. Additionally, a new report by 'The Investor' says that this device will adopt facial recognition along with other security features such as iris and fingerprint scanner.

Also Read: Samsung rolls out December Security update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users

A Samsung official says,"Due to some limits of iris scanning such as speed and accuracy, we have decided to add facial recognition to the Galaxy S8. With a face scanner, it will take less than 0.01 seconds to unlock the phone."

This rumor follows the previous rumor on Apple's iPhone8 saying that iPhone8 will sport the same facial recognition feature in it. It is still unsure whether this new feature comes to both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ or only the plus variant.

Facial recognition technology has already been implemented in the previous Galaxy phones to unlock their device. But Galaxy S8 is said to be using it for the purpose of mobile payment. The company is already working with banks regarding the facial recognition systems but declined to comment to keep it private.

If all the rumors are put together, we can get a clear picture of how this new Samsung smartphone will look like even before its official launch on 29th of March.