Samsung Galaxy S8 Might Get ‘Beast Mode’ to enhance the Performance

We have heard about Nitro boosters in cars and bikes that boost up the speed and acceleration to take the performance to the next level. What if we tell you that the same is going to happen with the smartphone in your pocket?

Yes, we are not kidding. If some latest reports are to be believed, the technology is first going to be seen in the next Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone, i.e. Samsung Galaxy S8.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumours: Bezel-Less Display and 5 Other Key Features to Expect

A news report on Samsung Galaxy Club talks about an application applied by Samsung to trademark the term 'Beast Mode' for the company's upcoming smartphones and tablets. As of now, there's no information about the feature and how Samsung plans to integrate it in the next flagship, but going by the name, it suggests a software feature that will trigger the CPU's speed to enhance the performance whenever required.

SEE ALSO: This Technology Might Forever Resolve the Smartphone's Battery Problems

While Samsung can offer the feature without a dedicated switch to turn it on, it would unnecessarily consume the battery and might heat up the handset in everyday usage. Therefore, a software tweak seems to be a logical step to achieve high-end processing and multitasking power that would be required by Samsung Galaxy S8 to support VR application on its 4K display.

SEE ALSO: Exclusive: ZTE to Launch 8 New Smartphones with Exciting Data Benefits in Q1 2017

As noted, Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to include 6GB of RAM, a top-end Snapdragon 830 or Exynos 8895 chip, and an edge-to-edge display and might ditch the physical home button/fingerprint scanner in favor of a sensor embedded beneath the display.

Besides, as cited on Ubergizmo, the next Galaxy S flagship will feature an improved camera, possibly a dual camera setup and better artificial intelligence. Speaking of dual-camera setup, earlier reports point to a combination of 13MP and 12MP camera sensors at the back with an 8MP camera taking care of selfies at the front.