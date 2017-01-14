Samsung Galaxy S8 design might have leaked in this latest official ad

Late yesterday, Samsung released two new ads to show off their latest Super AMOLED panel displays and at the same time, the company might have outed the design of their upcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Interestingly, the phone used in both the ads feature a bezel-less screen with no home screen. Having said that, this phone matched all the previous rumors in terms of design. Recently, we have reported a photoshopped image of the Galaxy S8 and the phone in the video almost has the same design.

There were some rumors stating that the fingerprint sensor will be embedded into the display itself and the device shown in the phone does not have a front-facing fingerprint sensor. However, we did not get to see rear side of the phone, but it is pretty much clear that Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy S8.

Just a couple of hours after these two ads went live, GSMArena leaked the 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8, which further confirmed the design of the phone. Yesterday, we reported that Samsung had finalized the prototype of the Galaxy S8, but the phone will be launched in April due to several testing procedures.