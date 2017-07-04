Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini to arrive with Infinity Display and Snapdragon 821 SoC

Until a few years back, Samsung was launching mini variants of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones. The last time that the company launched such a device was in 2014 to release the Galaxy S5 Mini.

In the past couple of years, we haven't seen the announcement of the Galaxy S6 Mini and the Galaxy S7 Mini. Also, till date, there has been no word about the miniature of the current generation flagship - Galaxy S8. This is about to change as Samsung is rumored to be prepping the Galaxy S8 Mini.

The specifications of the device in question have emerged online by an undisclosed source, claims a report by ITHome. As per the source, the alleged Galaxy S8 Mini will also feature the Infinity Display as the flagship duo - Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The dimension is said to be 5.3 inches. Due to the presence of thin bezels, the phone is expected to have a form factor of 4.7 inches. However, the source makes it clear that bezels will not be as thin as seen on its bigger siblings.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S8 Mini is rumored to arrive with the Snapdragon 821 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. The imaging department is believed to comprise of a 12MP dual-pixel sensor. While there is no word about the battery capacity, the handset is said to feature iris recognition.

The Galaxy S8 Mini will first hit the South Korean market before the other regions. However, until we get an official confirmation from Samsung, we need to consider this with a pinch of salt.