Samsung Galaxy S8 has on-screen home button, tip leaked images

Last week, at the MWC 2017, it was confirmed that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be unveiled on March 29. With just a few weeks left for the launch, the rumor mills are churning heavily revealing a lot of details on the upcoming flagship duo. Going by a fresh batch of photos, it looks like the Galaxy S8 prototype was showcased at the tech event a few days back.

A Korean publication claims that Samsung had a temporary makeshift demo room wherein the Galaxy S8 was showcased to the special invitees at Hotel Porta Fira, which is located pretty close to the venue where the tech event was hosted. The report adds that those Samsung partners who had the chance to take a glance at the Galaxy S8 claimed that the phone was very impressive. But, the company has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the specs and features of the phone.

While no photos were leaked from the secret event, a case maker has allegedly shed light on some fresh and high quality images of the Galaxy S8. The images do not confirm if the device is the S8 or S8 Plus, but the text at the top shows the same. From the images, it can be inferred that the front of the device is largely occupied by the dual curved display with extremely thin bezels at the top and bottom. There seems to be an on-screen home button instead of a physical button below the display.

At the rear, the Galaxy S8 Plus appears to have an LED flash, a fingerprint sensor, and the main camera. The other images in the set show the sides of the Galaxy S8.